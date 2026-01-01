.UK.COM – The global domain for the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is a world leader in business, finance, and technology, making it one of the most desirable markets for establishing an online presence. .UK.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to strengthen their digital footprint in the UK while maintaining international reach.

.UK.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a UK-based company expanding internationally or a global business targeting UK consumers, .UK.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.

.UK.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the United Kingdom government, .UK or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.