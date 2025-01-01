The global domain for the United Kingdom
Loading results...
Why choose .UK.COM?
-
UNRESTRICTED GLOBAL ACCESS
.UK.COM is open to everyone, anywhere—no residency or business presence required.
-
UK MARKET VISIBILITY WITH GLOBAL REACH
With .UK.COM, businesses can establish a clear British identity while benefiting from the global recognition of .COM. This allows international companies to expand into the UK without regulatory barriers.
-
SEO & MARKET ACCESSIBILITY
Our intent with .UK.COM is to be search engine-friendly by providing an unrestricted .COM variant specifically designed for businesses engaging with the UK market. .UK.COM offers an international alternative without the limitations of local ccTLD restrictions.
-
PREMIUM AVAILABILITY
With millions of .uk and .co.uk domains already registered, securing a short, brandable name is challenging. .UK.COM provides fresh opportunities with premium domain availability that is otherwise unavailable in .uk or .co.uk.
-
SEAMLESS EXPANSION FOR BUSINESSES & STARTUPS
Whether you are a UK business looking for international branding or a global company entering the UK, .UK.COM provides the flexibility and market reach that traditional ccTLDs cannot.
.UK.COM – The global domain for the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is a world leader in business, finance, and technology, making it one of the most desirable markets for establishing an online presence. .UK.COM provides an unrestricted, globally accessible domain solution for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors looking to strengthen their digital footprint in the UK while maintaining international reach.
.UK.COM is open to everyone. Whether you are a UK-based company expanding internationally or a global business targeting UK consumers, .UK.COM offers a powerful and seamless domain alternative.
.UK.COM operates independently and has no affiliation with the United Kingdom government, .UK or .COM. We are a decentralized and autonomous entity providing a competitive and unrestricted domain space.
.UK.COM vs. Other UK Domain Options
With .UK.COM, you don’t have to choose between global reach and UK market relevance—you get both.
Unlock the power of the UK’s digital market
The United Kingdom is a leading global economy with one of the most dynamic digital landscapes. .UK.COM empowers businesses and individuals to establish a professional and competitive online presence in the UK—without local restrictions.
Your domain name is more than just an address—it’s your identity, your brand, and your connection to the world’s most influential markets. Whether you’re launching a business, expanding into the UK, or securing a premium digital asset, .UK.COM is the smart choice for international success.
Register your .UK.COM domain today
Looking for a domain that offers both global reach and strong UK intent? Try .UK.COM for your next online venture and secure your presence in the United Kingdom’s thriving digital economy.
Contact Us
.UK.COM relies on Gen.xyz to provide trusted support services, including abuse handling, domain suspension reviews, and general customer assistance.Send us a message
To report abuse of a .UK.COM domain, please contact the Anti-Abuse Team at Gen.xyz/abuse or 2121 E. Tropicana Ave, Suite 2, Las Vegas, NV 89119.